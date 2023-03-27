Filipinos in Israel warned against going to several areas

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Embassy in Israel said Filipinos should avoid going to the following crowded areas until April 30:

West Bank

Jerusalem Temple Mount Damascus Gate Herod’s Gate Al Wad Road Musrara Road areas around East Jerusalem

areas near the border of Gaza and Lebanon

The embassy said this was due to security concerns.

It urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and be mindful of their surroundings.

It also warned them against taking pictures or videos of ongoing conflict so as not to compromise their security.

Filipinos should also refrain from approaching Israeli security forces in “sensitive” areas, the embassy said.

Filipinos may contact any of the following in the event of an emergency:

Magen David Adom – 101

Police – 100

Home Front Command – 104

Israel Electric Corporation – 103

Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108

Philippine Embassy emergency hotline: +972-54-466-1188

“Mahalaga sa Embahada ang inyong kaligtasan at kapakanan. Mag-ingat po tayong lahat,” it added.