Filipinos in Israel urged to avoid going to West Bank, other areas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Embassy in Israel advised Filipinos to avoid going to the West Bank and other areas until January 28.

The embassy said Filipinos should also avoid going to the following areas, apart from Jericho, Hebron, and Bethlehem in the West Bank, due to ongoing tensions:

Jerusalem: Temple Mount, Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Al Wad Road, Musrara Road, areas around East Jerusalem

Areas near the border of Lebanon and Gaza

Golan Heights

The embassy urged Filipinos to exercise caution and to refrain from going to crowded places in the meantime.

Filipinos were also advised to be careful when using public transportation.

The embassy also urged them to refrain from approaching Israeli security forces in “sensitive areas,” and to follow instructions from them and the Home Front Command.

For any emergency, the following may be contacted, the embassy said:

Magen David Adom – 101 Police – 100 Home Front Command – 104 Israel Electric Corporation – 103 Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108



Filipinos may also reach the Philippine Embassy through its emergency hotline +972-54-466-1188.

According to international media reports, Israel launched air strikes on Gaza on Friday.

This was following rocket fire reportedly from Palestinian militants.