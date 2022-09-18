Filipinos in Israel advised against going to West Bank, other areas

(Eagle News)–Filipinos in Israel were advised against going to West Bank and other areas.
The Philippine Embassy in Israel issued the statement amid rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.
According to the embassy, Filipinos should avoid these areas in particular:
– West Bank (Bethlehem, Jericho, Hebron, etc.)
– Jerusalem
- Temple Mount
- Damascus Gate
- Herod’s Gate
- Al Wad Road
- Musrara Road
- Areas around East Jerusalem
– Golan Heights
– Areas near the border of Lebanon and Gaza
The embassy also advised Filipinos to hide or leave instead of taking photos or videos or going near an ongoing clash or act of violence.
They were also advised against going in crowded areas and not to approach Israeli defensive forces deployed in sensitive areas.
The embassy said the directives of the Israeli security forces and the Home Front Command should be followed.
According to the embassy, in the event of an emergency, Filipinos may contact any of the following:
Magen David Adom – 101
Police – 100
Home Front Command – 104
Israel Electric Corporation – 103
Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108
Philippine Embassy emergency hotline – +972544661188