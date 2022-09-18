Filipinos in Israel advised against going to West Bank, other areas

(Eagle News)–Filipinos in Israel were advised against going to West Bank and other areas.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel issued the statement amid rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

According to the embassy, Filipinos should avoid these areas in particular:

– West Bank (Bethlehem, Jericho, Hebron, etc.)

– Jerusalem

Temple Mount

Damascus Gate

Herod’s Gate

Al Wad Road

Musrara Road

Areas around East Jerusalem

– Golan Heights

– Areas near the border of Lebanon and Gaza

The embassy also advised Filipinos to hide or leave instead of taking photos or videos or going near an ongoing clash or act of violence.

They were also advised against going in crowded areas and not to approach Israeli defensive forces deployed in sensitive areas.

The embassy said the directives of the Israeli security forces and the Home Front Command should be followed.

According to the embassy, in the event of an emergency, Filipinos may contact any of the following:

Magen David Adom – 101

Police – 100

Home Front Command – 104

Israel Electric Corporation – 103

Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108

Philippine Embassy emergency hotline – +972544661188