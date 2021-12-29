Filipinos, Americans top PHL list of individuals arriving in the country so far

(Eagle News) — Filipinos topped the Philippines’ list of individuals arriving in the country for the holidays.

In a statement, the Bureau of Immigration said of the 141,216 Filipinos who arrived, many were overseas Filipino workers.

This was followed by Americans with 12,455 arrivals, Canadians with 2,805, and Japanese with 1,645.

According to bureau Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong, the numbers remain relatively low, although they were higher than the figures posted during the same period last year.

The number of arrivals posted in two days in December last year was at 5478 arrivals compared to the 11,074 registered for the same period this year.

“This is expected since many of our kababayans who are now living abroad wish to spend the holidays here with their families,” bureau chief Jaime Morente said.