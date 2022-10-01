Filipinos along path of Hurricane Ian advised to take necessary precautions

(Eagle News)–Filipinos along the path of Hurricane Ian were advised by the Philippine Embassy in Washington to take the necessary precautions.

In a statement, the embassy urged those concerned to monitor the movements of the storm and take all the necessary preparations.

They were also urged to heed the warnings of local officials.

According to the embassy, the hurricane is expected to “move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina over the weekend.”

“Filipinos in the abovementioned areas are advised to monitor the developments and check local advisories on the said tropical storm,” the embassy said.

The embassy said the following hotlines may be contacted by Filipinos who need assistance:

(202)368-2767

(202)769-8049

According to media reports, Hurricane Ian made landfall over South Carolina on Friday (US time).

This was after the hurricane–then classified as a Category 4–wreaked havoc in Florida.