Filipino worker quarantined in Hong Kong tests negative for novel coronavirus — DFA

(Eagle News)–The Filipino domestic worker who was quarantined in Hong Kong after her employer tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been given a clean bill of health by Hong Kong authorities, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the OFW, who was the first Filipino domestic worker quarantined in the special administrative region, has been discharged by the Hong Kong Department of Health.

She had been placed under a 14-day quarantine even if she was healthy and asymptomatic as a precaution.

Her employer was Hong Kong’s second novel coronavirus case.

“She is now resting in her employer’s home which has been thoroughly sanitized by the Hong Kong Department of Health,” the DFA said.