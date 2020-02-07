Filipino seaman positive for novel coronavirus in Japan responding well to treatment, PHL official says

(Eagle News) — The Filipino crew member of a cruise ship in Japan is responding well to treatment after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a Philippine official in Japan said on Friday, Feb. 7.

Robespierre Bolivar, Philippine Deputy Chief of Mission to Japan, said in an interview over radio dzbb that the Filipino who was among the 538 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess bound for Yokohama was undergoing the treatment in a hospital.

“..Ang aming balita po ay mukhang maganda naman ang kaniyang response doon sa treatment na ibinibigay sa kaniya,” Bolivar said.

As of Friday morning, the number of people inside the vessel reached 61.

The crew of the vessel, more than half of whom are Filipinos, has been subjected to a 14-day quarantine after one of its passengers, an 80-year-old man, went on a bus tour and tested positive for the virus.

The 80-year-old man had boarded the ship in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked on Jan. 25, NHK public broadcaster said.

He was later confirmed to have the virus in Hong Kong.