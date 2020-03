(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Wednesday, March 11, confirmed that a coronavirus disease case in Manila has died.

In a statement, the DOH said the fatality, Patient 35, was a 67-year-old female confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital.

She began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms on February 29.

On Wednesday, she was confirmed positive for the disease.

She is the second COVID-19 case to die in the country.

The first was a 44-year-old Chinese male. With a report from Madz Villar