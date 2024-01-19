Feb. 9 declared a special non-working day

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has declared February 9, Friday, as a special non-working holiday.

In making the declaration through Proclamation No. 453, the President noted the move would give “the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year.”

He said it would also enable them to “avail of the benefits of a longer weekend.”

“The Department of Labor and Employment is hereby directed to issue the appropriate circular to implement this proclamation for the private sector,” he said.