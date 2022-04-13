FDA grants EUA for second booster shots for elderly, health workers, immunocompromised

(Eagle News)–The Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use authorization covering second booster shots for the immunocompromised, frontline health workers, and the elderly.

The Department of Health said it has received the EU from the FDA.

It said the second booster shot will be given at least four months after the administration of the first booster.

“For moderately and severely immunocompromised patients, the 2nd booster could be given earlier subject to the attending physician’s assessment,” the DOH said.

The EUA is given to unregistered medicines.

With an EUA granted, these medicines may be used amid a public health emergency.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.

A group of physicians has expressed concern over a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases in May with the entry of Omicron XE, said to be more transmissible than previous variants.