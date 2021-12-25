Fatalities due to Typhoon “Odette” now at 367: NDRRMC

(Eagle News) — The number of fatalities due to Typhoon “Odette” has risen to 367, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

According to the NDRRMC, this was after 41 more fatalities were added to the original tally.

The causes of death were mostly drowning, falling trees and debris.

Meanwhile, 62 people remain missing.

Over 700, or 732, were reported injured.

The Palace has said it was eyeing a P10-billion for the rehabilitation of areas badly affected by “Odette,” mostly in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Odette” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility last week.