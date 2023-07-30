“Falcon” maintains its strength; is set to exit PAR on Monday or Tuesday

(Eagle News)–“Falcon” has maintained its strength as it moved north northwestward on Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Falcon” is so far 1180 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of 115 kph.

PAGASA said it is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the southwest monsoon will still be enhanced by “Falcon” and will bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon amd Visayas.

Gusty conditions are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon Northern Samar, most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

PAGASA said “Falcon” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow or on Tuesday morning.