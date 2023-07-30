“Falcon” intensifies into a severe tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Falcon” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said while no tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted over any part of the country, “Falcon” will enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas.

So far, the tropical cyclone is located 1190 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said gusty conditions are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

A gale warning is also in effect over coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon.

“Falcon” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or early Tuesday.