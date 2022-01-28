Facility-based quarantine for fully-vaccinated international travelers, ROFs no longer required starting Feb. 1: Palace

(Eagle News) — Facility-based quarantine is no longer required for international travelers and returning overseas Filipino workers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Feb. 1.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, international travelers and ROFs, however, must still self-monitor for seven days from the date of their arrival in the country.

They must also present an RT-PCR test that yields negative results within 48 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

Nograles said foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter the Philippines starting Feb. 16 if they are not fully vaccinated.

As for the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, they will have to present an RT-PCR test that yields negative results taken within 48 hours before leaving their country of origin.

Facility-based quarantine is required for them until their RT-PCR test results yields negative on the fifth day.

Nograles said even if negative for COVID-19, they still need to undergo home quarantine until the 14th day.