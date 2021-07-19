“Fabian” remains almost stationary, maintains strength

(Eagle News) — “Fabian” has remained almost stationary as it maintained its strength.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Fabian” is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall into the country, but, together with Tropical Storm “Cempaka” located outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

According to PAGASA, in the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Fabian” and the tropical storm may also bring moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

In the next 12 hours, PAGASA said “Fabian” will begin to move generally west northwestward.

Residents and disaster managers in Batanes and Babuyan Islands were advised to continuously monitor the tropical cyclone bulletins as any further southward shift in the orientation of the track forecast may result in the hoisting of Signal No. 1 over these areas.

“Fabian” may exit PAR by Thursday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.