“Fabian” intensifies into tropical storm, continues to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — “Fabian” has intensified into a tropical storm.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, while it is unlikely to to bring heavy rainfall to the country, it is still currently enhancing the southwest monsoon together with the low pressure area estimated at 630 km west of Calayan, Cagayan.

As a result, PAGASA said Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours.

The weather bureau said “Fabian” is so far estimated at 1,090 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau, “Fabian” will remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period.

It will maintain a north northwestward or northwestward until Monday evening, when it is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility.