“Fabian” intensifies into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Fabian” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said while “Fabian” is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall into the country, it, together with the tropical storm outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is expected to continue to enhance the southwest monsoon.

As a result, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will have monsoon rains in the next 24 hours.

According to PAGASA, “Fabian,” which is so far located 1,055 km east Northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, is forecast to move generally west northwestward today until tomorrow evening.

“However, residents and disaster managers in Batanes and Babuyan Islands are advised to continuously monitor the tropical cyclone bulletins as any further southward shift in the orientation of the track forecast may result in the hoisting of (Signal No. 1) over these areas,” PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow evening or on Wednesday early morning.