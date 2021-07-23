“Fabian” exits PAR but rains to persist as typhoon continues to enhance southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) –All tropical cyclone wind signals are now lifted as Typhoon “Fabian” exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Scattered rains, however, will persist over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, most of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA, and portions of Western Visayas with “Fabian” still enhancing the southwest monsoon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, occasionally gusty conditions will also be experienced over Luzon and Visayas, especially in the coastal and upland localities of these areas.

Rough to very rough seas will still be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and the western and central seaboards of Visayas.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country.

PAGASA said “Fabian” is located 640 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, and is expected to move closer to the China coast.

However, there is an increasing possibility that the typhoon will further weaken as early as today.