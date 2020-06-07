“Extreme localized community quarantine” of Morning Breeze community in Muntinlupa extended to June 16

(Eagle News)–The Muntinlupa government has extended the “extreme localized community quarantine” of a community in Alabang to June 16.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi said the extension of the ELCQ on Morning Breeze Subdivision was to ensure the protection of everyone, following the discovery of 33 suspected COVID-19 cases.

The ELCQ was supposed to end on June 5, at 11:59 p.m.

Fresnedi said the 33 suspected cases are already in isolation areas.

The six residents who tested positive for the virus, he added, are now confined at the Ospital ng Muntinlupa.

“Patuloy ang pagmonitor ng City Health Office sa buong komunidad ng Morning Breeze,” he said, noting contact tracing efforts have been intensified especially since, he said, virus carriers could be asymptomatic.

“Sa mga kapwa ko Muntinlupeño, nakikiusap po akong sundin ang mga pagiingat: manatili sa bahay kung wala namang importanteng pakay sa labas, laging magsuot ng face mask, magphysical distancing, at regular na maghugas ng kamay,” he added.

The ELCQ was first imposed on June 3, following what the local government said was the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.