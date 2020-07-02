Executive branch to call for special session of Congress for passage of Bayanihan law 2

(Eagle News)–The executive branch will call for a special session of Congress for the passage of the Bayanihan law 2.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a radio interview based on his conversation with Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez “halos nagkasundo na o halos plantsado na yung Bayanihan 2 at magpapatawag na nga po ng special session.”

Congress adjourned without passing the Bayanihan to Recover act, which aims to primarily extend the Bayanihan law passed in March to help the government cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bayanihan law was also passed after President Duterte called for a special session of Congress for the passage of a supplemental budget.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 38511 COVID-19 cases.

President Duterte on Tuesday announced the different community quarantine levels to be imposed in the country starting July 1.