Ernesto V. Perez appointed as new Anti-Red Tape Authority chief

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Ernesto V. Perez as the new Director General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority.

Perez, a lawyer, will succeed Jeremiah Belgica, also a lawyer, who served from July 2019 up to June 2022.

In a statement, Perez thanked President Marcos for his “trust.”

He also thanked Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin’s “guidance and support” and his colleagues “who are doing the legwork to ensure effective and efficient government service delivery.”

Perez was appointed to ARTA in 2018.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)–Consumer Protection Group.