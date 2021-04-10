Erap off ventilator but still requires “high flow of oxygenation,” son says

(Eagle News) — Former President Joseph Estrada is no longer on ventilator support and appears to be responding well to treatment, his son said.

According to former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, his father, who tested positive for COVID-19, however, still requires a “high flow of oxygenation.”

“We still have a long way to go before he is completely out of danger and we hope that he continues to fight with his usual tenacity as only Erap can,” the younger Estrada said.

In a previous medical bulletin, the former senator said his father “seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved.”

He said the former president’s organ functions “remain stable.”

“Thank you again for all your love, support..,” the younger Estrada said.