“Enteng” intensifies into a tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Enteng” has intensified into a tropical storm.

In its recent bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said TS “Enteng” was estimated 545 kilometers east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 445 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

“Enteng” is moving northwards at 30 kph, and is forecast to move near or over the southern islands of the Ryukyu archipelago and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect, but gusty conditions associated with the southwest monsoon may be experienced in the next 24 hours over Pangasinan, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

Today, the weather bureau said the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Enteng” and a low pressure area west of Zambales will bring monsoon rains over Pangasinan, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, MIMAROPA, and Antique, and occasional rains over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslide may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, western coast of Batangas, western coast of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, and western coast of Palawan including Calamian Islands (2.8 to 4.0 m); Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas.

Those with small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out over the seaboards of Visayas and the rest of Luzon due to moderate to rough seas.