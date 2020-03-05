Employment rate in January at 94.7% — PSA

(Eagle News) — Employment rate in January reached 94.7 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Thursday, March 5.

The PSA said this was the same as the rate recorded in January last year.

According to the PSA, the Cordillera Administrative Region (97.2%), Region X-Northern Mindanao (96.8%), Region XII-SOCCSKSARGEN (96.7%), Region IX-Zamboanga Peninsula (96.5%), Region VII-Central Visayas (96.5%) and MIMAROPA Region (96.4%) registered the highest employment rates.

Region I-Ilocos Region, Region IVA-CALABARZON had the lowest rates, at 91.2 percent and 93.3 percent, respectively, the PSA said.

The labor force participation rate or the proportion of the labor force to population 15 years old and over was 61.7 percent.

This was higher than the January 2019 labor force participation rate, at 60.3 percent.

Workers in the services sector comprised the largest share of the population who are employed, at 58.6 percent.

Workers in the agriculture sector comprised the second largest group, making up 22.7 percent of the total employed in January 2020, while the industry sector had the smallest group of workers with an 18.8 percent share, the PSA said.