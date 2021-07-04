“Emong” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands as Tropical Depression “Emong” slightly intensified and moved over the Philippine Sea.

In its recent bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Emong” was so far situated 780 kilometers east of Virac, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is forecast to continue moving northwestward or north northwestward until tomorrow afternoon.

The weather bureau said it is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours and may traverse over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands area as such.

It said tomorrow evening until Tuesday afternoon, it is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over those areas.

“Emong” is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon and into a remnant low by Wednesday.