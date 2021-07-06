“Emong” exits PAR

(Eagle News) — “Emong” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Emong” slightly weakened and is now situated 335 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 55 kph, with a central pressure of 1004 hPa.

It is moving northwestward at 20 kph, with strong winds extending outwards up to 200 km from the center.

“With the lifting of the wind signal in Batanes, “Emong” is no longer directly affecting the country,” PAGASA said.

According to the weather bureau, “Emong” will continue moving northwestward towards southeastern China and may weaken into a remnant low before it reaches the southeastern coast of Southern China.

Moderate to rough seas, however, will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.