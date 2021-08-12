Eleazar to Metro Manila cops: Make sure cash aid distribution won’t turn into “super spreader events”

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered policemen to ensure orderliness in the distribution of cash assistance for eligible Metro Manila residents lest they turn into “super spreader events.”

Eleazar issued the statement a day after the distribution started following reports of some jampacked vaccination sites over fake news only those vaccinated would be allowed to go out to work during ECQ and would receive cash assistance from the government.

“Hindi dapat mangyari sa cash aid distribution ang nangyari nitong nakaraang linggo sa iba’t-ibang vaccination centers kung saan dinumog ng mga tao,” he said.

He said people would naturally flock to the centers where the cash aid is being distributed.

Policemen, he said, should ensure minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols are followed, especially social distancing and the wearing of face masks and face shields.

“Ang magiging papel ng kapulisan sa cash aid distribution ay ang magbigay ng seguridad at tiyaking maayos ang proseso ng bigayan ng ayuda,” he said.

Metro Manila mayors had agreed to start the distribution of cash aid on the same day.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had said some 10.9 million residents from low-income families in the National Capital Region are expected to benefit from the government’s P10.894-billion financial aid sourced from 2020 savings and dividends.

The government has also given the assurance eligible residents in other areas under ECQ will receive the financial assistance.

The ECQ in Metro Manila will end on Aug. 20.