Eleazar thanks President Duterte for ordering prioritization of police frontliners in COVID-19 vaccination

PNP reports 148 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

The 148 additional cases were reported as President Rodrigo Duterte ordered authorities anew to prioritize the vaccination of police and military personnel in the government’s vaccination program.

Overall, the PNP has reported 22316 COVID-19 cases.

Of these, 1376 were active.

According to the PNP, 134 more recoveries were reported among police personnel, pushing the total to 20878.

There were no additional PNP deaths, which means the death toll remains at 62.

In a statement, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar thanked President Rodrigo for his statement, “dahil hindi niya kinakalimutan ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng mga pulis at maging ng mga sundalo sa gitna ng pandemya (because he didn’t forget the welfare and safety of our policemen and soldiers amid the COVID-19 pandemic).”

According to Eleazar, policemen are exposed to the threat of the virus everyday, noting the number of police fatalities due to the disease.

“Hindi po namin magagampanan ang aming tungkulin na protektahan ang sambayanan kung kami mismo ay walang panlaban at tiyak na proteksyon mula sa virus (We won’t be able to perform our duties to protect if we ourselves don’t have anything to protect ourselves from the virus),” Eleazar said.

He urged policemen to prove that the police force deserves to be prioritized in the vaccination program.

“Ayusin natin ang ating trabaho para maipakita sa ating Pangulo at sa ating mga kababayan na ginagampanan natin ng tapat ang ating mandato bilang frontliners, na hindi sayang ang pagprioritize sa atin sa Covid-19 vaccination rollout (Let us perform our duties well to show the President and our countrymen that we are performing our mandate faithfully as frontliners, that our prioritization in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is not in vain),” he said.