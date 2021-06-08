Eleazar supports PNP use of “squad system”

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has expressed support for the so-called squad system as a means to monitor the behavior of policemen, and ordered a review of possible protocols for implementation.

According to Eleazar, the system, which sees policemen grouped into a squad with a designated leader who would train and guide them, “not only helps prevent misbehavior among our policemen but also hones the leadership skills of those designated as squad leaders.”

“This system enhances the moral and spiritual values of our police personnel. These squad leaders will train and guide their colleagues who have records of minor offenses but can still be reformed,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar directed the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management, among other units, to review the protocols for the system’s strict enforcement in all police offices and units as part of the PNP’s internal cleansing efforts.

Earlier, the PNP’s Internal Affairs Service Inspector General Attorney Alfegar Triambulo said the setup was effective in providing emotional and psychological help to PNP personnel having a difficult time coping with the demands of work amid the pandemic.

“Hindi rin madali ang nararanasan ng ating kapulisan ngayong pandemya, hindi ka makauwi sa pamilya mo dahil ayaw mong magdala sa kanila ng coronavirus at may lagi kang pangamba na magkaroon sila ng COVID-19. Bukod sa may magsisilbing gabay, sa ilalim ng Squad System, ang mismong mga kasama sa squad ang tatayong mga karamay mo (What our policemen are experiencing during this pandemic, it’s not easy. You can’t go home to your families for fear you’ll bring home the virus. And you always have this fear they’ll contract COVID-19. Apart from serving as a guide, the members of your squad team can help you cope with that),” Eleazar said.