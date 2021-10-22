Eleazar says parents can be held liable for minors caught outdoors in Metro Manila amid COVID-19 restrictions

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said parents can be held liable for children going out for other purposes other than what are allowed with Metro Manila under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

Eleazar said the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has already clarified that children can only leave their homes for medical purposes or if they want some exercise.

Even then, the PNP chief the children need to be accompanied by their parents.

“Maaaring kayo ang managot kung maabutan sila ng ating kapulisan na pakalat-kalat sa lansangan o kaya’y nasa galaan,” he added.

Eleazar made the statement following reports of children strolling around leisure parks with some of them improperly wearing face masks or not wearing face masks at all as protection against COVID-19.

“Kaya naman pinapaalalahanan ko ang mga magulang na bantayan ang kanilang mga anak dahil baka akala ng mga ito, maaari na silang basta-basta lumabas dahil sa kakaunting pagluluwag dito sa Metro Manila,” he said.

The government began the vaccination of minors with comorbidities aged 12 to 17 on Oct. 15.

Under a COVID-19 alert level 3, minors are allowed in private vehicles and public utility vehicles for as long as the purpose for travel is valid.

They should also be accompanied by an adult.

The alert level 3 is expected to last until the end of the month.