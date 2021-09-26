Eleazar orders thorough probe into death of PNPA cadet

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a thorough probe into the death of a Philippine National Police Academy cadet who had allegedly been punched in the stomach multiple times by an upperclassman.

In a statement, Eleazar said PNPA Director Major Gen. Rhoderick C Armamento has formed a Special Task Group to look into the death of Cadet Third Class George Carl Magsayo, with Chief of Staff Police Col. Ernesto V. Tendero as Task Group Commander.

Cadet Second Class Steve Ceasar Maingat, meanwhile, the suspect in his death, Eleazar said, is already under custody of the Silang Municipal Police Station.

Charges are expected to be filed against him on Monday, September 27.

“…Tinitiyak ko na haharapin niya ang mga kaukulang kasong nakatakdang isampa laban sa kanya batay sa magiging resulta ng imbestigasyon,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar, meanwhile, extended his condolences to the family of Magsayo.

“We are assuring the public that the Philippine National Police Academy maintains its strict ‘No To Hazing Policy’ and that the highest values of respect for human life and rights is inculcated among our cadets,” Armamento added.

Prior to his death, Magsayo and his companion reportedly went to Maingat’s room at 5:40 p.m. of September 23.

The suspect later allegedly punched Magsayo five times in the stomach.

Magsayo lost consciousness and was rushed to nearby Qualimed Hospital.

He was declared dead on arrival at 6:43 p.m., according to the police.