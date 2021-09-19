Eleazar orders regular conduct of safety, marksmanship training for cops

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the regular conduct of gun safety and marksmanship training for all police uniformed personnel.

Eleazar gave the order as he noted the responsibility that should be instilled in each police personnel who carry service firearms everyday.

He said his order was also to part of continuous efforts to further improve the PNP’s operational capability and to professionalize the organization.

He noted the standard on gun safety and shooting skills must be high for police personnel, who are tasked with fighting criminality.

“Kasabay ng kautusang ito ay ang pagtitiyak na sapat ang supply ng mga kagamitan para sa pagsasagawa ng marksmanship training sa aming hanay at patuloy na pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga local and foreign counterparts para sa mga makabagong istratehiya ng pagsasagawa ng law enforcement operations,” Eleazar said.