Eleazar orders probe into alleged sale of fake COVID-19-negative swab test results

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a probe into the alleged sale of fake COVID-19-negative test results.

In a statement, Eleazar said he directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the reports the RT-PCR test results, often used as travel requirement, were being sold for at least P1,000 each.

The person paying for the document does not even have to undertake a real swab test under the scam.

“Hindi talaga nauubusan ng modus ang mga tuso at oportunista para pagkakitaan ang pandemya (These unscrupulous and opportunistic individuals don’t really run out of schemes to gain profit from during the pandemic),” Eleazar said.

He urged the public to refrain from patronizing such scams, and to instead report them to the authorities.

“Huwag ninyong sakyan o patulan ang ganitong mga scam dahil pati kayo ay mahaharap sa asunto (Don’t ride along because you will also face charges),” the PNP chief said.

Earlier, the PNP announced a probe into the alleged sale of vaccination slots in some cities even if the vaccine doses procured by the government are supposed to be free of charge.

The PNP filed charges against two individuals in connection with that scam.