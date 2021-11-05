Eleazar orders PNP-AKG to probe reported abduction of six persons in Batangas

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Anti-Kidnapping Group to probe the recently reported abduction of six persons in Batangas.

According to Eleazar, he ordered the unit to coordinate with the families of the abducted, identified by the PNP as Mark Nelvin Caraan, Shane Despe, Carlo Fazon, Eugene Noora, Mar Christian Ore and Paulino Sebastian, and with the acquaintances of the victims to help shed light on the incident.

The six were on their way home to Dasmariñas City, Cavite, from a vacation in Lian, Batangas when armed men stopped and forcibly opened their vehicle along Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road and took them, according to the PNP.

The PNP said Batangas Provincial Police Office personnel found the victims’ vehicle abandoned in a forested area in Barangay Bunggo, Calamba City, Laguna.

“Sa ating mga kababayan na may impormasyon sa insidenteng ito, inaanyayahan ko kayo na makipag-tulungan sa inyong kapulisan para sa mabilis na paglutas ng kasong ito,” Eleazar said.