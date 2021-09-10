Eleazar orders dismissal proceedings vs cop nabbed for alleged gun-running activities, illegal sale of vehicles

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the start of summary dismissal proceedings against a policeman who was arrested on September 4 for allegedly selling firearms and vehicles with spurious documents in Paranaque City.

In a statement, Eleazar said he has directed the Internal Affairs Service to initiate summary dismissal proceedings against Police Staff Sergeant Michael Salinas, who was nabbed along with four others–Edwin Justo, Bern Bryan Pingol, and Arnold Aron—during an operation in a gasoline station along Macapagal Avenue for the supposed gun-running and illegal sale activities.

Prior to that, the National Capital Region Police Office said Arman Estanol and Jon Marvin Toledo who were also supposedly part of the syndicate were arrested by joint elements of the Regional Intelligence Division Anti-Carnapping Task Group and Region 4A personnel.

Two other personalities identified as Enrique De Guzman and Fernando De Guzman were nabbed in a follow-up operation on September 4.

Seized from the suspects were vehicles, firearms and spurious documents, the police said.

According to General Vicente Danao, Jr., director of the National Capital Region Police Office, Salinas could be the leader of the group.

““Hindi lamang PNP ang makikinabang sa pagtanggal natin sa mga ganitong uri ng pulis kundi ang taumbayan na rin na dapat ay aming pinagsisilbihan ng tapat at maayos,” Eleazar said.