Eleazar: More law enforcers to be deployed in markets to ensure social distancing

(Eagle News)–More law enforcers will be deployed to public markets to ensure that social distancing measures are implemented.

Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for operations Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar said apart from Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s order for barangay officials to assist, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa has “already instructed local police commanders across the country to implement measures that would limit the number of people in the public markets, specifically on the matter concerning the strict observance of the social distancing rule.”

According to Eleazar, there should be less entry and exit points in the markets, too.

Those existing points will be manned by cops, soldiers and other force multipliers, who remind people about social distancing through their megaphones.

Eleazar said security forces would also continue to monitor situations in other public areas and residential sites to ensure that residents would just stay at home.

“The real purpose of the enhanced community quarantine which we have been doing in almost one month now would be put to waste if we continue to allow people to violate home quarantine rules especially social distancing and for them to stay at their houses,” Eleazar said.

He urged the public to report to authorities any violators of the rules of the strict quarantine to the following numbers: Smart: 0998-849-0013 and Globe: 0917-538-2495.

Violators may also be reported through this email address: [email protected]