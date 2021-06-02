Eleazar: Good cops still outnumber the bad ones

(Eagle News) — The good policemen still outnumber the bad ones.

This was the statement of Philippine National Police Chief General Guillermo Eleazar after a policeman shot dead an unarmed 52-year-old woman in Quezon City on Monday, June 1.

Eleazar has ordered the fast-tracking of summary dismissal proceedings against Hensie Zinampan after he was seen committing the crime in footage shown by media.

“Sa mahigit na 220,000 na pulis natin sa PNP, napakaliit na porsyento ang masasabi natin na tiwali o abusado. Nananaig pa rin po ang mga pulis na likas ang pagiging matulungin sa kapwa kahit labas na sa kanilang mandato (Of the over 220,000 policemen in the PNP, only a very small percentage is what we can say corrupt or abusive. We still have policemen who have a good heart and help even if it’s outside their mandate),” he said.

Eleazar gave the assurance the PNP was “serious in pushing for reforms” but sought the help of the public, too, in ensuring the internal cleansing.

He said they should report any abusive practices by police through the e-sumbong hotline.

“Handa po kaming gumawa ng agarang aksyon at magbigay ng proteksiyon sa maghahain ng reklamo (We are ready to respond immediately and give protection to anyone who lodges a complaint),” he said.

Zinampan was caught on video pulling Lilybeth Valdez’s hair and shooting her in the neck at a neighborhood store in Fairview, Quezon City.

The incident took place a month after Valdez’s son figured in a fistfight with the policeman.