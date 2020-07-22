Eight PSG personnel assigned to Executive Secretary Medialdea test positive for COVID-19

Medialdea negative for COVID-19, PSG says

(Eagle News) — Eight members of the Presidential Security Group assigned to the Office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea have tested positive for COVID-19.

PSG Group Commander Col. Jesus Durante III added the executive secretary has so far tested negative for the virus.

According to Durante, the two officers and six enlisted personnel were “on outside duty” and did not have close contact with President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said those who are assigned to the President, who is “safe and healthy,” are being “consistently” tested for COVID-19 and are at a separate billeting area, with limited contact with their colleagues and loved ones.

“PSG remains steadfast in being a 360-degree shield for the President and the seat of central power in the country,” he said.