Eight more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Eight more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the total number of Filipinos overseas who recovered from the disease rose to 8341.

Eight additional cases, however, pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 12828.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 911.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7654, 4674, and 578, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 781 and 525, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to assist and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.

The department has said over 300,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.