Eight Filipinos hurt in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion, DFA says

(Eagle News)–Eight Filipinos were hurt in the restaurant gas explosion in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

The DFA said of those injured in the Aug. 31 incident, five have been discharged from the hospital.

The remaining three, the DFA said, are recovering in two separate hospitals.

Earlier, the DFA said the Filipinos sustained moderate to minor injuries.

It also confirmed two Filipinos died from the incident, which Abu Dhabi authorities attributed to a “misalignment” of a gas container fittings after refuelling.

“The DFA, through the embassy, continues to monitor the situation of our fellow Filipinos in the UAE and remains ready to extend assistance,” the DFA said.

The explosion took place at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Seed Road, (also known as Airport Road).

According to media reports, the blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants.

Other retail outlets were damaged.

The incident reportedly caused by leaking gas from one of the restaurant’s gas lines prompted an evacuation of people in the area.