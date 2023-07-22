“Egay,” now a tropical storm, slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–“Egay,” now a tropical storm, has slightly intensified as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the tropical storm was so far estimated 685 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said no wind signals have been hoisted as of this time.

However, “Egay” may enhance the southwest monsoon.

As a result, occasional rains are possible over Western Visayas and Occidental Mindoro tomorrow.

On Monday, occasional rains are also likely over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands.

“Egay” is expected to intensify throughout the forecast period, and may reach the super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday.