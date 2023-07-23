“Egay” intensifies into a severe tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Egay” has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moves westward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of the severe tropical storm was so far estimated 610 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving westward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said no wind signals have been hoisted as of this time, but

“Egay” may enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional rains over several areas of the country in the next three days.

Catanduanes, in particular, is expected to experience some rainfall today.

A gale warning is in effect over some coastal waters along the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and northeastern Mindanao.

“Egay” is expected to move slowly in the next 12 hours, with landfall over extreme Northern Luzon not ruled out.