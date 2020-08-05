Ecleo transferred to Bilibid

(Eagle News) — Former Dinagat Islands Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. has been transferred to the New Bilibid Prison.

In a statement, the Bureau of Corrections Public Information Office said the transfer of Ecleo, who was recently nabbed in Pampanga, was ordered by the Sandiganbayan’s first division where he was convicted of graft and corruption over several anomalous projects when he was town mayor.

Ecleo was also convicted of killing his wife Alona Bacolod in 2002.

According to BuCor, the Sandiganbayan’s order for the transfer does not run counter to the Supreme Court’s Office of the Court Administrator Circular No. 125-2020, which ordered first- and second-level courts to refrain from issuing commitment orders to the BuCor.

BuCor said Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta confirmed the anti-graft court was not covered by the circular aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 among persons deprived of liberty in those facilities.

According to BuCor, Ecleo was admitted to the Reception and Diagnostics Center following strict health protocols and regular admitting processes.

“He will be in an isolation area and will be observed by the RDC medical staff for a period of time following quarantine procedures,” the BuCor said.

