Featured News, Featured Photos: International, International, North America

#EBCphotojournalism: Protesters converge on White House, call for end to police brutality

Posted by Dexter Manglicmot on

WASHINGTON (Eagle News) — After another night of protests, that sometimes included looting, vandalism and violence, demonstrations that weren’t as violent but nonetheless passionate continued in the the nation’s capital on Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. Protesters gathered in front of Lafayette Square, the park directly in front of the White House, to express their frustrations over racism and police brutality in the U.S.

Protests like this were sparked by the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

 

Police form in front of the White House during a demonstration held on the afternoon of June 1, 2020. Protestors encouraged police officers to “take a knee” in support of ending racism and police brutality. (Photo by Dexter T. Manglicmot, Eagle News Service)

 

A protester encourages the crowd to take to the streets to continue their demonstrations after sitting in front of the White House at the corner of H St. NW and 16th St. NW in Washington D.C.  (Photo by Dexter T. Manglicmot, Eagle News Service)

 

Protesters start marching on H street, NW near 16th St. NW in Washington D.C. on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Photo by Dexter T. Manglicmot, EBC Washington D.C. Bureau, Eagle News Service)

 

 

 

(Eagle News Service)

Related Posts