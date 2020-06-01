EBCphotojournalism: Protesters converge on White House, call for end to police brutality

WASHINGTON (Eagle News) — After another night of protests, that sometimes included looting, vandalism and violence, demonstrations that weren’t as violent but nonetheless passionate continued in the the nation’s capital on Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. Protesters gathered in front of Lafayette Square, the park directly in front of the White House, to express their frustrations over racism and police brutality in the U.S.

Protests like this were sparked by the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, while in police custody on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Eagle News Service)