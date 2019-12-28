EBC celebrates year-end with the elderly

By Caesar Vallejos, OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Instead of a traditional year-end celebration, the management and staff of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) opted to mount “EBC Cares…and Remembers 2019”, a special edition of its CSR initiative, EBC Cares, at the broadcasting company’s compound, December 28, 2019.

“We scrapped our plans to hold a year-end party this year to focus on giving back to the community,” EBC President Rowena dela Fuente-Deimoy said.

“This time, we wanted to share our gratitude by giving love and care to the elderly who needed care at this time of the year,” she added.

Tons of love

Free services and products were provided to senior citizens. The EBC employees were encouraged to invite their old parents, grandparents and the elderly who availed of medical and dental services from volunteer doctors, dentists, and general practitioners. Aside from basic dental check-ups, free tooth extractions were also administered.

Free medicines, vitamins, health supplements, and antibiotics were given as prescribed by doctors during the event.

Senior citizens also availed of eye check-up by optometrists. Patients were also able to check their blood sugar and blood pressure levels. ECG procedure was also available for participants.

EBC Director for Sales and Marketing Ellaine Matienzo said, “we want to make them smile. This event is all about happiness in the present while remembering the good in the past. We want the elderly to feel special, a fitting tribute to all their sacrifices; and as physically weak as they may be, their contributions in the society will never be forgotten,” Matienzo added.

Part of the EBC Atrium was transformed into a parlor, barbershop cum spa as senior citizens availed of free haircuts, massage including free facial and skincare.

Cherrypie Gumban, Mary Kay beauty consultant said, “even if you are getting old, you must take care of your skin. It feels good for older people to look younger than their age. She said that she was amazed and grateful to EBC to take part in this event for the elderly and share how to take care of their skin.

Food and drinks were provided to attendees while queuing for their turn at the free services. Bags of goodies were provided to the elderly as they leave the premises.

Highlighting the elderly special treat was the free showing of the movie “Guerrero 2” produced by EBC Films. The film stars media/advertising veteran Art de Guzman, former President of EBC.

“Marapat lamang na pakinggan at pahalagahan ang mga matatanda dahil sa kanilang mga karanasan at prinsipyo na ibinuhay nila sa Iglesia. Kung sila ay napapakinggan, naitutumpak ang mga kabataan sa kanilang mga pag-uugali,” de Guzman exclaimed.

“The youth must have a purpose and that purpose must come from the kindness and goodness of God. As we grow old, you will realize that you are imperfect. Pero dapat magsikap ng mabuti para kahit imperfect ka, ipa-pasa ka ng Ama,” de Guzman said. He encouraged everyone to be good and be upright: “In heaven, everything will be perfect.”

Rodolfo Agcamaran, 61 and Erlinda Agcamaran, 62, from Quezon City are senior citizens who were invited by EBC employees Jonas and Nancy Pascual. “Maganda ang ginagawang ito ng EBC dahil natutulungan ang mga senior citizens lalo na ang mga may sakit na katulad namin,” the Agcamarans said.

EBC Cares and Remembers 2019 was made possible in partnership with Mekeni Food Corporation, Sahar International Trading, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Quezon City, East to West Technology, Felisa Isom Wellness Spa, Vegie Mix, Community Health Education Emergency Rescue Services Foundation, Lord Baden-Powell Communication Fire and Rescue Volunteer Inc., Alagang Kalusugan, Diatoms Plus International, Lugaw Pilipinas, Omizu Natural Spring Water, and United Barber Brothers Philippines.