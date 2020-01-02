Eastmincom head is new AFP chief

(Eagle News)–Eastmincom head Filemon Santos is the new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Santos will replace General Noel Clement, who is set to retire on Jan. 5.

Santos was Chief of Operations of Central Command in Visayas and was commander of the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army in Fort Ramon Magsaysay.

Santos previously held the positions of Chief of Operations of Central Command in Visayas; 703rd Infantry Brigade Commander in Central Luzon; Battalion Commander of 63rd Infantry Battalion in Samar Province; and Assistant Division Commander of 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Awang Maguindanao.

He was also head of the 11th Intelligence Service Unit in Davao City.