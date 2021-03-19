Easterlies still affecting PHL; cloudy skies, isolated rains expected

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are still affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised in some provinces, with moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds expected over Bulacan and Quezon within the next two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced inDinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Abucay, Balanga, Morong, Bagac in Bataan; Olongapo, San Marcelino, Botolan in Zambales; and in Mabalacat and Porac in Pampanga.

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.