Easterlies, localized thunderstorms to bring cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers to PHL

(Eagle News)–The easterlies will bring cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers to the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers as the easterlies affect the eastern section of the Philippines.

PAGASA said this was also due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.