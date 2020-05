(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Visayas and Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro and Visayas.

These areas will have slight to moderate seas.