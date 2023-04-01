Easterlies affecting Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.